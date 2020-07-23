1/1
Robert F. Taylor
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert F. Taylor

Springfield - Bob was born at home in St. Louis, Mo to Elmer and Mamie (Ehret) Taylor, January 16th 1930. Bob was educated in St. Louis public schools and graduated from Cleveland High School in 1948. He served in the US Army and was a Veteran of The Korean War. After he returned to St. Louis he began a career with the Frisco Railroad. Bob married Patricia Griffin October 17th 1953. This marriage was blessed with three children; Mark, Pamela, and Matthew.

Bob, Patricia, and their children moved to Springfield MO in 1963. Bob retired from the Frisco Railroad January 1993.

After a well lived life he passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Springfield MO July 15th 2020 at the age of 90.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Cecil and Valeria Griffin; and sister-in-law, Sue Rothwell.

Left to mourn his death are his wife of 66 years, Patricia; his son, Mark and wife Barbara; his daughter, Pamela; and his son, Matt. Bob leaves five grandchildren Yvonne Ralph, Samantha Arrington and husband Mark, Tim Taylor, Robert Pfeifer and wife Khris, and Tiffany Taylor. Bob leaves four Great Grandchildren Landon and Carter Pfeifer and Temprance and Paxton Arrington. Bob will be missed by many friends and others.

A private family service was held in honor of his life July 22nd 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Springfield MO. Bob was laid to rest at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield MO with Full Military Honors.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Cremation & Funeral Services, LLC
2026 W Woodland St.
Springfield, MO 65807
(417) 890-1475
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Midwest Cremation & Funeral Services, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved