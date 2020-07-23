Robert F. TaylorSpringfield - Bob was born at home in St. Louis, Mo to Elmer and Mamie (Ehret) Taylor, January 16th 1930. Bob was educated in St. Louis public schools and graduated from Cleveland High School in 1948. He served in the US Army and was a Veteran of The Korean War. After he returned to St. Louis he began a career with the Frisco Railroad. Bob married Patricia Griffin October 17th 1953. This marriage was blessed with three children; Mark, Pamela, and Matthew.Bob, Patricia, and their children moved to Springfield MO in 1963. Bob retired from the Frisco Railroad January 1993.After a well lived life he passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Springfield MO July 15th 2020 at the age of 90.Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Cecil and Valeria Griffin; and sister-in-law, Sue Rothwell.Left to mourn his death are his wife of 66 years, Patricia; his son, Mark and wife Barbara; his daughter, Pamela; and his son, Matt. Bob leaves five grandchildren Yvonne Ralph, Samantha Arrington and husband Mark, Tim Taylor, Robert Pfeifer and wife Khris, and Tiffany Taylor. Bob leaves four Great Grandchildren Landon and Carter Pfeifer and Temprance and Paxton Arrington. Bob will be missed by many friends and others.A private family service was held in honor of his life July 22nd 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Springfield MO. Bob was laid to rest at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield MO with Full Military Honors.