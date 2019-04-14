Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Greenlawn South
Springfield - Robert G Waggoner, age 72 of Springfield, MO passed away April 12, 2019. He was born December 23, 1946 in Poplar Bluff, MO. He had been an over the road truck driver for 30 years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans Organizations. He loved spending time with his family and going to auctions, and woodworking. He was preceded in death by his parents R.L. Waggoner and Wilma (Alexander) Waggoner. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Helen (Resnik) Waggoner, his son Robert Jr and Kim Waggoner, daughter April and Bill Smith, 2 grandchildren Preston and Taylor Waggoner, and 2 great grandchildren Lakeynn age 2 and Brynlee age 1. Also survived by 3 sisters, Shirley Tipton and Sandy Dodson of Illinois, Pat Beasley of Tennessee, several nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends, and his auction family that will miss him greatly. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16th 6-8pm at Greenlawn South Funeral Home, 441 W Battlefield, Springfield, MO. Funeral will be April 17th at Greenlawn South at 12:30 pm. Committal with full military honors at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 2:00pm located at 5201 S Southwood, Springfield, MO
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 14, 2019
