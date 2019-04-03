Robert "Bob" Gee



Springfield - Robert "Bob" Douglas Gee, 79 years of age, passed away on March 28, 2019, in Joplin, MO. He was born on October 10, 1939, in Alma, Michigan, to Hubert and Florence (Wilson) Gee. Bob was united in marriage to Mary Lou (Boner) on April 23, 1993.



Bob proudly served his country and retired from the United States Navy. After retiring from the Navy, Bob was employed and retired from DAYCO where he was an applications engineer. He enjoyed golfing, camping, computers, traveling and sightseeing. Bob also loved his cats, Sassy, Tiny, and Snoopy.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; son, Scott Gee and his wife, Kim; son, Toby Gee and his wife, Vicki; step-daughter: Tammy Carlson and her husband, Robert; three grandchildren: Connor Gee, Calliope Gee, and Cassidy Gee, two step-grandchildren: Kara and Katie Vaughan. Bob is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Allan Gee, Hubert "Bud" Gee, and Fredrick Gee.



A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, MO. A memorial service with full military honors will follow at 2:00 PM. Bob will be laid to rest at a later date at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's memory may be made to:



C.A.R.E. Rescue, 1328 A W. Sunshine, Springfield, MO 65807, www.carerescue.org



Watching Over Whiskers, 2358 S Cedarbrook Ave, Springfield, MO 65804



Care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.