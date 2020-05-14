|
Robert H. (Coach) Price
Springfield - Robert H. (Coach) Price passed away on May 12, 2020 in Willard, MO. He was born on September 1, 1932 in Belle Plaine, Kansas to Harold and Lucille Price. He had one older sister, Dixie Price Smith.
Bob graduated from Mt. Grove high school in 1950. He attended Southwest Missouri State University where his studies were interrupted when he joined the Navy. He spent the next four years serving his country. After an honorable discharge and rank of CS3 he returned to finish college and play football at SMSU. He graduated from SMSU then received a Master's degree in education from Drury College.
He began his teaching and coaching career in Lebanon, Missouri where he spent four years before accepting a job at Glendale High School where he was a physical education teacher and assistant football coach for ten years and the head football coach for 24 years before his retirement in 1997.
He married Kay Wood in 1957, and they had four sons. Kay died at the young age of 45. He married Diane Price in 1997.
Bob is survived by his four sons and their wives: Terry and Janet Price of Springfield, MO, Don Price of Harrison, AR, Steve and Carolyn Price of Willard, MO and Kirk and Jennifer Price of Nixa, MO; two stepchildren: Scott and Shari McKinney of Springfield, MO and Molly McKinney of Springfield, MO; four grandchildren: Amy Price of Huntersville, NC, Austin Price of Fayetteville, AR, Jakob and Matthew Price of Nixa, MO.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents: Harold and Lucille Price; wives Kay Price, Diane McKinney Price; sister Dixie Price Smith; and grandson Robert Nicolas Price.
In his 38-year career of teaching and coaching, Coach Price had a major impact not only on students and athletes of Glendale High School, but also on students and athletes throughout the Springfield R-12 School System.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glendale Football Booster Club, 1368 A. East Kingsley, Springfield, MO 65804. The Football Team has also set up a PayPal account that, if you choose, you may securely donate by clicking the following link: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VUZX82YMGXPZJ&source=url
Private service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
