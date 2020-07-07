Robert "Ham" Hamilton



Kimberling City - Robert "Ham" Hamilton was born July 5, 1933 in St. Joseph, MO to Forrest and Clara Hamilton. He departed this life July 2, 2020 at the age of 86.



Ham served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He spent 20 years in the insurance business before starting Hamilton Bros. Auction Service with his brother, Wayne. Retiring in 1999.



Ham was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne and Jack; sister, Helen; grandson, Conner and daughter-in-law, Julie.



He is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 64 years; daughter, Amy and husband, Randy and their son, Alex; son, Jeff and wife Kit and their sons Forrest, Jack and Chris; son, Jason and wife Cristina and their daughter April and her husband, Shehan. Ham felt his greatest achievement was the success and happiness of his children and their families.



A graveside service will be held in Oklahoma City.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store