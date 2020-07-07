1/
Robert "Ham" Hamilton
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Ham" Hamilton

Kimberling City - Robert "Ham" Hamilton was born July 5, 1933 in St. Joseph, MO to Forrest and Clara Hamilton. He departed this life July 2, 2020 at the age of 86.

Ham served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He spent 20 years in the insurance business before starting Hamilton Bros. Auction Service with his brother, Wayne. Retiring in 1999.

Ham was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne and Jack; sister, Helen; grandson, Conner and daughter-in-law, Julie.

He is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 64 years; daughter, Amy and husband, Randy and their son, Alex; son, Jeff and wife Kit and their sons Forrest, Jack and Chris; son, Jason and wife Cristina and their daughter April and her husband, Shehan. Ham felt his greatest achievement was the success and happiness of his children and their families.

A graveside service will be held in Oklahoma City.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff Funeral Home - South
65 Comfort Lane
Kimberling City, MO 65686-0338
(417) 739-4329
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved