Robert Hays
Republic - Robert (Bob) Hays, 80, of Clever, Mo., passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Cox Hospital, Springfield, Mo. Bob was born on April 22, 1939, in Republic, Mo., to Rutherford Bercherd and Roxie Hays, who precede him in death. Bob graduated from Clever High School in 1957, playing basketball all four years of high school. A sport he dearly loved and excelled in. After high school Bob joined the United States Army. After serving two years in the Army, he returned home to Clever, Mo. On July 2, 1959, he married his childhood sweetheart, Mary (White) Hays and went to work for Royal Typewriter in Springfield, Mo. In 1969 he began working for Frisco Railroad in Springfield, as a railroad engineer. Bob retired in 2001 after 33 years of service. He had many hobbies after his retirement, but the one he enjoyed most, was collecting old spark plugs and making displays of them. Bob was always searching for the one he didn't have. Bob leaves behind, his loving wife Mary; his daughters, Lori Engel and Jenny Baker. Four wonderful granddaughters he adored, Carly Engel, Emily, and husband, Aaron Brown, Erin Baker and Natalie Baker; his brother, Buddy Hays and wife, Peggy; three sisters, Joann Adams, Jane Stevens and husband, Ron, Susan Compton and husband, Dan; an aunt and uncle, Gerald and Jackie Little and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 A.M. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Meadors Funeral Home, Clever, Mo. Funeral will immediately follow, on January 8, beginning at 11 A.M. also in Meadors, Clever, Mo. Burial will be in Delaware Cemetery, Nixa, Mo. The family is requesting memorial contributions to Convoy of Hope in lieu of flowers.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020