|
|
Robert Hoopingarner
Ash Grove - Robert J. Hoopingarner, 72, of Ash Grove, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack at Cox South Hospital early morning, March 21, 2019. He was born August 21, 1947 in Bloomington, IN to Robert V. and Thecla (Wolf) Hoopingarner while his father was a student at Indiana University. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first beloved wife, Debbie (Murray) Hoopingarner, whom he married in 1973, and who died in 2016. He was also predeceased by two siblings who died in infancy, James and Thomas, and his nephew, Tommy Hoopingarner.
He married his loving wife, Janis (Gideon) Hoopingarner, on October 13, 2018. Bob and Janis always felt so blessed to have found each other. Their love was overflowing and tragically ended too soon. He is survived by Janis and her sons and two grandchildren: Bradley (Amanda) Gideon and their children, Jaxson and Payton, of Springfield, Missouri; Zachary (Michelle) Gideon of Mission Hills, Kansas; and Ty Gideon of St. Louis, Missouri. Bob was thrilled to have the opportunity to be a father to three sons and a "Hoop Pa to Jaxson and Payton.
As the second of thirteen children, Bob is survived by his eight sisters and their families; Mary Hastings (Decatur, Georgia), Elizabeth Berfanger of Apple Valley, CA; Kathryn (David) Richter (Beverly Hills, Florida); Suzanne (Steve) Slivka (West Chicago, Illinois), Jeannie (Ron) Bunnell (Elkhart, Indiana); and Jane Hoover, Karen (Steve) Grubb and Teresa Evans, all of Goshen, Indiana. His two brothers, John William Hoopingarner (Goshen, Indiana) and Thomas (Judy) Hoopingarner (New Paris, Indiana). He will be remembered by them as a loving and supportive brother. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
Bob was raised in Goshen, Indiana and graduated from Goshen High School in 1964. He then served in the U.S Army at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and was trained as a lab technician. He continued work as a lab technician at Mercy Hospital following the service while attending Southwest Missouri State (now Missouri State University). He worked as a Quality Control Manager for French's-McCormick and then became Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for International Dehydrated Foods from which he retired.
Bob loved nature and camping and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He went on annual deer hunts in Nevada, Missouri and fishing trips to Canada with close friends. He loved to travel to national parks and other scenic places. In retirement he could be found observing the natural world from the deck of his home and maintaining a welcoming environment for the wildlife on his property.
He was active in the Willard Masonic Lodge #620. He contributed in many ways to the life of his Lodge and will be missed by his brethren there. His great passion was serving on the Advisory Board of the Willard Care to Learn program and acted as their financial advisor.
In addition to his beloved family, Bob leaves many loving and dear friends to whom he was devoted and who will remember his generous spirit and good humor.
Visitation with the family will take place on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 4:00-5:30 pm, followed by a funeral service from 5:30-6:00 pm at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 East Seminole Street, Springfield, Missouri 65804. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Care to Learn program (Attn: Debbie Burks, 514 East Jackson Street, Willard MO 65781. Checks made out to: Willard Care to Learn)
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019