Robert James Maples
Nixa - Robert James Maples, May 7, 1932 - July 9, 2020
Robert James Maples, 88, died July 9, after fighting mightily the last few months to hold onto his fierce independence against declining health.
Bob was born near Highlandville, MO, on May 7, 1932, to Verl and Oma (Nichols) Maples. His was a poor and chaotic childhood. His father was a alcoholic and his mom focused on chasing him from bar to bar. Fortunately, God blessed Bob with paternal grandparents, Robert and Elsie Maples, modest, hard-working Christian County farmers who took on much of his raising. They provided a stable and loving foundation that Bob never forgot and that he emulated as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Bob graduated from Springfield's Central High School in 1951 and went to work as a dockhand at Patton Creamery (later Foremost). As the Korean War was winding down, he joined the Army and served along the demilitarized zone. That experience had a major impact on a young man who had never been outside of the Ozarks and gave him lifelong pride in it.
After the Army, Bob returned to work at Foremost, where he remained until retiring in 1986.
On April 18, 1957, Bob married Alleine Brazeale. Alleine got Bob to start going to church. Over time, each accepted Jesus as their savior, and they grounded their marriage and family in their faith. Bob was a Southern Baptist deacon and long-time Sunday school teacher.
They had two children Pam and Tom. Bob embraced the role of taxi service for their many school and church activities. He enjoyed taking the kids fishing and he spent long afternoons driving the family's little motorboat in circles at Table Rock lake while they taught many friends to ski.
Bob's enthusiaums and loves were simple: A good story, a good nap, a big glass of cold milk with a piece (or two) of chocolate candy before bedtime. Most of all, he loved his family and his savior, Jesus Christ.
When Alleine died of breast cancer in 1986, Bob was kind of a mess. Eventually, he bought a little place with room for horses and found solace in riding the logging roads around the Ozarks. He rode up into his 70s. Through church friends, he met and married Ann Evans. When she died in 2006, for support he leaned on his sister, Pauline, who lived nearby. Eventually, she introduced him to a widow friend, Norma Harp. Bob and Norma married in 2008. Bob's kids are forever grateful to Norma, who doted on their dad, shared his love of long drives around the Ozarks and tolerated his habit of watching Gunsmoke and Bonanza with the volume up.
Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Pauline Pope. In addition to his wife Norma, her children and grandchildren, Bob is survived by son Tom, of Springfield, and daughter Pam, of Redwood City, CA.; grandchildren Ashley Coats (Adam), Seth Maples (Sarah), Sam and Tyson Fraley; and four great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804 with funeral services to follow at 11 AM his son, the Rev. Tom Maples, officiating. Burial will take place at the Greenlawn North Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com