Robert Joseph "Joe" Meyer



St. Louis - Robert Joseph "Joe" Meyer, age 68, passed away October 28, 2020, in Saint Louis, Missouri, following a long battle with cancer. Joe was born in Springfield, Missouri to Robert and Patricia (Gardner) Meyer.



Joe graduated from Glendale High School in 1970 and Missouri State University in 1974. He retired as Springfield Division Accounting Manager for Associated Wholesale Grocers. Joe was a long time member of Sacred Heart Church in Springfield, and later a member of Holy Trinity Church in Springfield and Holy Redeemer Church in Webster Groves.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cathleen, one daughter Gretchen and her husband Stefan, two grandsons, Logan and Dylan, two sisters, Marie Cook of Saint Louis and Amelia Mooney of Springfield and several nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Matt.



He loved his friends and family, especially his grandchildren, and enjoyed fishing and traveling with his wife.



In light of current circumstances there will be no funeral services held at this time. Interment will at Calvary Cemetery in Saint Louis.









