Robert L. 'Bob' Payne, Jr.
Springfield - Robert L. 'Bob' Payne, Jr., 77, of Springfield, MO, passed away at 2:24 a.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Normal, IL.
A memorial service will be held in Springfield, MO at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, 3540 E. Seminole, on Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Robert was born on January 12, 1942 in St. Louis, MO, a son to Leonard and Yvonne Pearson Payne. He married Joyce Stewart on July 14, 1967 in Jefferson City, MO, and later married Snow Gaut in 1989 in Springfield, MO.
Surviving are his children, Allison (Rob) Welch of Prosper, TX, Robbie (Rachal Fischer) Payne of Acworth, GA, Tom (Kim) Payne of Le Roy, IL, and David (Crystal Kennedy) Payne of Nixa, MO. Robert is also survived by eight grandchildren, Evan Payne(Madison), Teagan Payne, Matthew Welch, Logan Welch, Ryan Welch, Jacob Payne, Nicholas Payne, and Joe Payne.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Robert graduated from Parkview High School in Springfield, MO, with the class of 1960, where he was a standout athlete on both the basketball and football team. Robert graduated from Drury College and was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He also attended and graduated from University of Missouri School of Law in Columbia, MO in 1969. Robert practiced law for many years including as Prosecuting Attorney of Dade County, MO for ten years.
Robert was a loving father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019