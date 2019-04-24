Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Eastlawn Cemetery
Robert L. (Bob) James


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert L. (Bob) James Obituary
Robert L. (Bob) James

Springfield - Robert L. (Bob) James, age 83, passed away on April 19, 2019 in Springfield, MO.

He was born on March 16, 1936 in Windsor, MO to Luther and Minnie James. He was a long time member at Parkcrest Assembly of God. Robert worked in the Springfield Workshop for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and his longtime companion, Nancy.

Graveside services will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Eastlawn Cemetery at 10:00 am under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home South
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019
