|
|
Dr. Robert L. Zahn
Ozark - Dr. Robert Lloyd Zahn passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019. Robert was born May 6, 1928 in St. Louis, MO, to Virgil and Audrey Zahn. Raised on a farm in Marshall, MO, he was a graduate of Missouri Valley College and George Washington University School of Medicine. He served his country for two years in the Army during the Korean War. While in medical school he met and married Barbara Joan Peters (daughter of Edmund and Susie Peters). Putting God first, they lovingly guided their six children for 54 years until her passing. One of the earliest pediatricians in Springfield, he practiced for 38 years and touched the lives of thousands of children across the Ozarks. He was known for his compassionate and caring approach to medicine, spending countless late nights and early mornings reassuring worried parents and caring for sick children. Dr. Zahn also served as president of the Green County Medical Society for the 1998-1999 term and was an honoree in the Springfield Chamber of Commerce Salute to Health Care in 2002. After retiring in 1999, he volunteered at his church and as a Reading Buddy at Wilder Elementary School. He also taught his Sunday School class at King's Way United Methodist for over 40 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; his beloved wife, Bobby-Jo; and daughter-in-law, Annette. He is survived by two brothers, Edward (Donna) of Marshall, MO; and Frederick (Laura Ann) of Springfield; and by his children, Brian (Kim), Eric (Shana), Larry (Nancy), Rebecca Pamperien (Kelvin), Josh (Sharon) and Rachel Stone (Tom); and by 25 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and nephews and nieces.
A special thanks to Haven Hospice Care for their kind and tender care in his last weeks.
Visitation will be at King's Way United Methodist Church on Friday, November 22 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be on Saturday, November 23 at 11 a.m., also at King's Way. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the King's Way Organ Concert Series fund or to the Council of Churches of the Ozarks Children's Programs.
Funeral Arrangements under the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home East.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019