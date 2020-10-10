Robert Lee Martin



Father, Friend, and Man of God.



On the early morning of Saturday, October 3rd, at 2:27 am, Robert L. Martin went home to be with the Lord at the age of 81 years old.



On a hot summer day in July of 1939, Robert Lee Martin entered this world, born to parents Lee and Ethel Martin (Ethel Darlene Allen), in Holden, Missouri. Robert had a brother, Larry P. Martin. Robert attended Holden High School, class of 1957, and was involved in various sports and activities, including Football, Basketball, and Track. Robert was a gifted singer with a beautiful tenor voice, and was involved in school plays, choir, and an operetta. Robert married his high school sweetheart, Mable Dean, on August 12th, 1960. They welcomed a son, Jeffrey Lee, in October of 1962. Robert combined his passion for singing and worshiping the Lord when he became song leader of Holden Baptist Church in 1966. In July of 1968, Robert and Mable moved to Strafford, Missouri. Robert attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri, and graduated in 1970 with a Major in Music and a Minor in Christian Education. After graduating, Robert became minister of music and youth pastor in Danville, Illinois, then Taylorville, Illinois, and eventually song leader for Berean Baptist Church in Strafford, Missouri. Robert married Karen Lee Roark (65) of St. James, Missouri, in October of 1974, who brought along 12-month-old daughter, Melinda Renee' (47). Robert and Karen welcomed another daughter, Cynthia Michelle, In May of 1975. (Cyndi Fletcher, 45, Jacksonville, Fl.)



Throughout the years, Robert continued his service to the Lord as song leader of Berean Baptist Church. Robert was also a master of all trades and entered entrepreneurship by creating an LLC, RLM Enterprises. During this time, he worked for and eventually retired from Greene County Bank in Strafford, Missouri. In addition, he was also the manager, superintendent and finance manager of an apartment complex in Strafford. He and two others also created a biofuel business.



Robert was highly active and had many friends with whom he enjoyed spending time with throughout his life. He enjoyed hosting game night, playing cards, marbles, and various board games, and was incredibly competitive. Robert also enjoyed watching football games at Strafford High School across the street from his home, and daily walks throughout the town. He had a fondness for John Deer tractors and memorabilia. He loved spending time on the front porch swing of his home on Madison Street that he bought in 1968 and lived until his passing. Robert recently had the thrilling experience of ziplining at the age of 80 years old.



Robert had a warm and vivacious personality, always quick with a hug and a handshake. Robert was a true friend who was always there to spend time with you, pray for you, laugh and cry with you. In addition to all of Robert's many accomplishments and talents, he leaves behind a legacy of love for the Lord Jesus Christ, kindness and compassion, an infectious laugh, beautiful voice, and wonderful friendship.



Robert is preceded in death by his father, Lee, his mother, Ethel, his brother, Larry, and son Jeffrey. Robert is survived by: Daughters- Cyndi Fletcher, (45) Melinda Johnson, (48) Grandsons- Parker DeMarco (12), Andrew Lee Martin, Chad William Martin, Thomas Johnson, William Johnson, III. Great-Grandchildren- Owen Lee and Nova Rae, Cousins- Darlene Dean and Veda Roberts- Aunt- Shirley Shackleford. Close Friends- Melvin and Janice Williams, Mrs. Marilyn Rea, Don Dorey, Brad Kothenbeutel and family, Berean Baptist Church, and countless other friends and loved ones.



A memorial service in honor of Robert will be held as a special Sunday Service at Berean Baptist Church in Strafford, Missouri on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 from 10 am to 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be sent to Berean Baptist Church, 600 N. Old Orchard Drive, Strafford, Missouri. 65757









