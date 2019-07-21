Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
601 E. Walnut
Springfield, MO
Robert M. "Bob" Wills


1924 - 2019
Robert M. "Bob" Wills Obituary
Robert M. "Bob" Wills

Springfield - Bob Wills, age 94, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born September 14, 1924 to Edmond and Nellie Wills in Webster City, Iowa. He attended Kemper Military, graduated Drury College and was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He served in the Army Air Corp. as a pilot in WWII. He spent 10 years with Prudential Life Insurance then acquired his M.A.I. designation in Real Estate Appraising, Real Estate Brokers License and owned Bob Wills Co. He was past president of the Board of Realtors. In retirement he did contract work for the City of Springfield. He was a co-founder of the National Southwest Missouri Head Injury Foundation.

Baptized at an early age in the Presbyterian church he later was confirmed at St. James Episcopal Church where he was very active. He served 2 years as senior warden, taught Sunday school and served on other committees. He later transferred membership to Christ Episcopal Church. Bob was an avid reader, gardener and loved domestic and international travel.

Bob was united in marriage to Geraldine Plemmons on May 10, 1952. To this union was born Janelle Wittmer (Phil), Bruce (Deceased) and Valoree. Grandchildren: Alex Wittmer (Jenna), Katya Wittmer, Great Grandchildren: Jackson and Sasha Wittmer.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 E. Seminole, Springfield, MO. The funeral will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 601 E. Walnut, Springfield, MO. Burial service will follow at Hazelwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church.
Published in the News-Leader from July 21 to July 24, 2019
