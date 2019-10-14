Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Robert Melvin Hammers Obituary
Springfield - Robert Melvin Hammers 81, Springfield, MO. passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, after a long illness. He was born in Greene County, MO. on October 29, 1937, to Melvin Grant and Julie Marie (Johnson) Hammers. He was a member of the Faith Assembly Of God Church. He was a retired truck driver for Conco Quarries.Inc.In his spare time, Robert loved antiques of all kinds.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Ralph and Raymond Hammers. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patsy (Hill) Hammers, two daughters: Dianne Ingraham and her husband, Charles and Lisa Swope, and son, Ricky Hammers and his wife Sandy, three grandchildren: Kobe and Rhett Hammers and Ashley Mosier, two great-grandchildren: Chase and Trenton Graham, two sisters: Mary Murray and Barbara Hammers and a brother, Roy Hammers.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before services from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
