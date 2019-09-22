|
Robert "Shorty" Prewitt
Spokane - Robert "Shorty" Stanley Prewitt, age 91 of Spokane, died September 19, 2019. He was born October 17, 1927 in Chestnutridge, the son of Alfred and Kathleen (Belk) Prewitt.
Shorty graduated from Spokane High School in 1945. On April 24, 1948 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Patrick. Dorothy preceded Shorty in death in 2016. He graduated from SMSU in 1964. He was a previous deacon of Spokane First Baptist Church and Keystone Baptist Church. He loved going to his Sunday School class at Spokane Baptist Church, even recently. It was very special to him. Shorty was a member of Gideons International for several years. At the age of 34 he became president of the Missouri Teaching Association in Christian County.
Shorty was instrumental in organizing and developing the Christian County Health Department in 1967. Shorty served as Christian County Circuit Clerk and Recorder from 1975-79. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Shorty also played fast pitch into his 40's.
Survivors include: his daughter, Wanda Rogers (Billy Parson,) Spokane; grandchildren, Patrick Rogers, Springfield, and Cody Rogers (Arin,) Phnom Penh, Cambodia; great grandchildren, Solomon, Mairi and Lucia; sisters, Joan Ross and Joyce Hoffman; his sister in law, Luella Stewart; a host of nieces and nephews; and his wonderful caregivers who were always at his side, Patty Clay, Marcella (Mary) and David Huffman, Melissa Mixon and Merita Sloan.
In addition to his wife Dorothy, Shorty was also preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robert Dwayne Prewitt; his son-in-law, Charles L. Rogers, Jr.; four brothers; one sister; his parents-in-law, Melvin and Walcie Patrick and brother-in-law Verlin Patrick.
Cremation was under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Per Shorty's request, no services are planned.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019