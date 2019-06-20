Robert "Bob" Roth



Springfield - Robert "Bob" Gene Roth, 85, went to his Heavenly home on June 17, 2019. He was born May 27, 1934, to Merlin and Dorothy (Ratcliff) Roth. When just a few days old, he attended the Saline Baptist Church in Minnith, MO, where his dad was a deacon. He became a born-again Christian on October 23, 1943, at the age of 9 and faithfully served the Lord Jesus Christ all the rest of his life.



Bob and Venita Duncan were united in marriage April 19, 1958, in the Overland Church of the Nazarene in Overland, MO. After moving to Springfield, MO, in 1964, they adopted their precious baby daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Lynette Roth, born October 6, 1969, when she was three days old.



After 25 years of marriage, Venita, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 13, 1983. On August 21, 1986, Bob and Juanita (Webb) Hayes were married.



Bob began his career with the Frisco Railroad on December 9, 1952. Initially he worked in Saint Louis, MO, and on April 4, 1964, he transferred to the Springfield Burlington Northern office. He retired after 43 years, 3 months, and 28 days of service with Frisco, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.



From the time Bob was 8 years old, he enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel music and going to singing programs. He also enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, and house building and was skilled at all.



Bob became a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in 2002. He was fondly called "Baptist Bob, the soul winner" by those in his Sunday school class. He was a member of the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees (NARVRE).



His wife, Juanita, of the home survives Bob; and two step-sons: Dr. David Hayes (Kathie) of Austin, Texas; and Bruce Hayes (Alice) of Apple Valley, Minnesota; five grandchildren; one brother, Rev. Dr. Ronald Roth of Springfield, MO; two sisters: Mrs. Norma Gillham (J.D.); and Mrs. Jeanie Barnes, all of O'Fallon, MO; five nephews; five nieces; several great-nephews and great-nieces; and many cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his dad and mom; his first wife, Venita Roth; his daughter, Cindy; one brother, Marvin Roth; niece, Laura Bartelme; nephew, Jerry Lang; a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law.



Vsitation will be 10:00-11:00 am, Friday, June 21, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield, MO. Published in the News-Leader on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary