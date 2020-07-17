Robert "Bob" Sifferman
Republic - Robert "Bob" Sifferman, 84, Republic, Missouri passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 in his home.
He was born August 5, 1935, to Raymond and Ina (Denny) Sifferman in Springfield, Missouri.
Bob was a lifetime farmer and businessman. He had a huge heart and never met a stranger. One of his joys in life was to lend a helping had to anyone in need.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a son.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Meadors Funeral Home, Republic, Missouri. Graveside Services will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Rock Prairie Cemetery, Halltown, Missouri.
Online condolences can be made at meadorsfuneralhome.com
