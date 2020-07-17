1/
Robert "Bob" Sifferman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Sifferman

Republic - Robert "Bob" Sifferman, 84, Republic, Missouri passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 in his home.

He was born August 5, 1935, to Raymond and Ina (Denny) Sifferman in Springfield, Missouri.

Bob was a lifetime farmer and businessman. He had a huge heart and never met a stranger. One of his joys in life was to lend a helping had to anyone in need.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a son.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Meadors Funeral Home, Republic, Missouri. Graveside Services will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Rock Prairie Cemetery, Halltown, Missouri.

Online condolences can be made at meadorsfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meadors Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved