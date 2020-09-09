Robert T. "Bob" HubbardBranson - Robert T. "Bob" Hubbard, son of the late H.E. "Sam" Hubbard and Grace Irene Hubbard, was born July 3, 1928 in Chaffee, Missouri and passed away September 7, 2020 at his home in Branson, Missouri.Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Reba, a son Michael, who died at five months of age and his brothers Walter and Lewis.Bob is survived by his son Tom and his wife Penny of Ridgedale, Missouri, daughter Nancy Kyd and grandson Joseph Kyd, both of St. Louis, Missouri.Bob spent his school years in Monett, Missouri where he was active in music and entertainment. He graduated from Monett Junior College.Bob was married to Reba on June 25, 1950 on her parents' farm just west of Springfield, Missouri. They lived in Nashville, Tennessee where Bob was lead singer for the Jordanaires Quartet on the Grand Ole Opry and WSM and WLAC radio stations for about four years. The Jordanaires were prolific recording artists in their own right on RCA and Decca records, and were the back-up group for many recording stars such as Red Foley, Tennessee Ernie Ford and Peggy Lee.After Bob served over two years in the Army during the Korean War they moved to Joplin, Missouri where Bob worked in the television broadcasting business. During their time in Joplin they were active members of the South Joplin Christian Church. Bob was a lay minister serving many churches in the area.In 1974 Bob and Reba moved to Branson, Missouri where Bob was the lead singer for the Foggy River Boys quartet. The Foggies, as they were often called, had a theater on "the strip" in Branson. Bob retired in 1993.Bob and Reba were members of the Branson Christian Church. Bob became an ordained minister of the Disciples of Christ church and served a congregation in Merriam Woods, Missouri for many years.Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed.A more detailed obituary will be posted on the Greenlawn Funeral Home (Branson) website.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, details of a memorial service are not known at this time.Donations can be made to the Branson Christian Church or Christian Action Ministries in Branson.