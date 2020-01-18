|
Robert (Bob) Toombs
Springfield - Robert (Bob) Nesbitt Toombs was born August 11, 1952, in Springfield, Missouri, to David R. and Jeanne Nesbitt Toombs. He passed away on January 16, 2020, at age 67 after a brief illness. In 1988 Bob married Valerie Ward.
Bob attended Glendale High School and graduated from St. John's Military Academy in Salina, KS, in 1970. He attended Drury College and Columbia College, and served in the Army Reserves. Bob worked in the family business, Toombs & Company for over 30 years. He was a member of Abou Ben Adhem Shrine, Elks 409 Lodge, and Hickory Hills Country Club. Valerie and Bob enjoyed many friendships made through their organizations and activities. He was a lifelong sports fan and especially enjoyed following the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. Bob had a special interest in supporting military and veterans organizations.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, his father, and his brother-in-law, David Krutsinger. He is survived by his mother; his sister, Sara Toombs Krutsinger; his cousins, Lloyd and Martha Wright and their family, Jenny Baldwin, Susie and Bobby Salitz and their family; Valerie's brother, Ernest Ward Jr and wife, Toni, and their daughter, Meredith Ward-Ford.
His funeral service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 600 E. Walnut, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. under the care of Gorman Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will follow the service in Maple Park Cemetery, 300 W. Grand. No formal visitation is planned.
Memorial donations may be made to , any veterans organization, or the charity of donor's choice.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020