Robert Unland
Springfield - Robert Gilbert ("Bob") Unland passed peacefully from this life in his home on September 2, 2020. He was born September 5, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Harold and Lillian Unland. Bob married Shirley Van Hook on January 21, 1989, at the Drury Stone Chapel in Springfield. He and Shirley attended Wesley United Methodist Church in Springfield, where they served as ushers.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bill. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley, sister Carol, daughter Suzie Thiessen (Cameron), and two step-daughters Lori Hoover (David) and Cheri Pelletier (Dave). He is additionally survived by four grandchildren; Olivia Thiessen, Paige Collins (Brett), Dylan Pelletier (Kayla), and Natalie Pelletier. He also leaves behind several cousins, nieces, nephews, and a great host of friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home at 2001 W. Walnut Lawn, Springfield, Mo., where he will receive full military honors. No visitation is planned, but the family will be holding a reception immediately after the service at the funeral home. The family will then place the urn in the wall at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity
