Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Springfield - Robert Wayne Bennett, Jr., 76, of Springfield, passed away April 23, 2019. He was born March 16, 1943 to Robert Wayne and Margaret Webb Bennett. He graduated from Parkview High School in 1961. He attended SMS and was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a U.S. Navy Corpsman until 1967. Bob began his career with the Frisco Railroad and retired from the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railroad as a Conductor in 2003. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #409 and an inactive member of the Gate of The Temple Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed golf, fishing, traveling, working in the yard and his many pets over the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Margaret Jayne Bennett Anderson; step-father, Walter Frank Caudle; and step-brother, David Louis Caudle.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Sue (Carlson) Bennett; children, Cara Bennett Jones (Aaron) and Whitney Bennett Mayberry (Cory); and grandchildren, Aarica Marie Jones and Cortney Elizabeth Mayberry.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 29, at 10:00 AM at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Castaway Animals Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.), 1328 W. Sunshine, Springfield, MO 65807, 417-875-6565.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019
