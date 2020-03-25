|
Robert Winton Norman
Naples - Robert Winton Norman, 85, resident of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Bob was born December 20, 1934 in Port Huron, Michigan to Fred and Katie (Burger); one of five children. His family moved to Missouri in the early 1940s. Springfield is where he put down his roots and started a family of his own.
Bob was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on January 15, 1951. He held many special privileges in the congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses in Springfield, MO, as well as serving as an elder in the Gulf Shore Congregation in Naples, FL.
He and his brother, Earl, formed a hospital group purchasing company, Health Services Corporation of America (HSCA), which negotiated pricing in large volumes for major hospitals nationally. He enjoyed his secular work but loved the physical work of being outside beautifying the earth and taking care of his family.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Willa Dean (Stoker) and his two daughters: Katrina Norman and Andrea Norman (Jared) Bell; five grand children: Abbi (Charles) Murphy, Chelsei (Joshua) Layne, Cassandra Murphy, Cailyn (Jessica) Moulder, and Kempton (Andie) Norman; as well as five great grandchildren: Callysta, Cylar, Stella, Remy and Callum; a sister, Helen Shelburn, and a brother, Earl (Ruth) Norman. He is preceded in death by his son, Russell Wynn; who is survived by his wife, Teresa Norman. Also deceased is his sister, Nancy (Don) Collie.
Bob was loved so much by his family and a host of loyal friends. He will be dearly missed and remembered for being a loving husband, father and grandfather and a truly gentle man.
