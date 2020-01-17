|
Robert Woodson
Mt. Vernon, MO. - Robert Wayne Woodson, age 93, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon. He was born April 23, 1926, in Mt. Vernon, the son of Frank Bradford and Alma Chloe (King) Woodson.
Bob was a 1944 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School, and was a United States Army Veteran serving during World War II. He retired from the Mt. Vernon Post Office and loved to mow his yard and work outdoors. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon.
On December 16, 1961, he married Floretta Jean Dickerson, in Mt. Vernon.
Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Floretta Jean; one sister, Rae Anna McShane, of Springfield, Missouri and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Alma, sister, Janice and brother, Charles.
A visitation, under the direction of the Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home, in Mt. Vernon, will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Summit Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Bob may be made payable to, the Missouri Veterans Home, Lawrence County Manor, First Baptist Church, or Seasons Hospice, in care of the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020