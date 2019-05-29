Roberta J. (Clarkson) Cowart



Ash Grove - Roberta J. (Clarkson) Cowart, 89, of Ash Grove, passed away, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.



Roberta the daughter of Floyd and Presha (Dyer) Clarkson, was born in Springfield, MO on August 26, 1929. On August 6, 1944, Roberta and Leo Cowart were united in marriage and shared over 56 years together before Leo's passing in 2001.



Roberta was an active member of her community. She was a member of neighborhood clubs, a member of the Red Hat Club, wrote for the Commonwealth, and was a switchboard operator at Halltown. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and was a wonderful coconut pie maker. Roberta loved her family and loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.



Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; grandson, Chris Dodson; brother, Thomas Clarkson; sisters, Lucille Long, Mildred Cox, Esther Smithson, Loretta Malicoat, Maxine Redfern, and Christine Boone.



Roberta is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Sue Jelks of Springfield, Barbara Dodson and husband Dallas of Willard, Brenda Whitehead and husband Rick, Debbie Vogel, Mary Ann Dixon and husband Gayer all of Ash Grove; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren, with another on the way; 1 great-great grandchild; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.



Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Funeral services will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00AM at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Johns Chapel Cemetery, Ash Grove, MO.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Roberta's name to Johns Chapel Cemetery and may be left at the funeral home. Published in the News-Leader on May 29, 2019