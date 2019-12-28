|
Roberta "Bobbi" Prater Springer
Springfield - ROBERTA GLENN "BOBBI" PRATER SPRINGER passed away on December 24, 2019. She was born on September 1, 1927 to Glenn and Anna Prater in Springfield, MO.
Bobbi attended Springfield High School graduating in 1945. She was a graduate of Drury College where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She married Wallace N. Springer Jr. on August 2, 1952 who preceded her in death. She and Wally were members of the Drury Booster Club as avid Drury basketball fans, members of First and Calvary Presbyterian Church and members of the Hickory Hills Country Club where Bobbi enjoyed many years of playing tennis. She was also a member of the Binnie Clements Guild, the Twentieth Century Art Group, Drury Auxiliary and Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Joann Prater Pettit, her brother-in-law William E. Pettit and her niece Patricia Pettit Estes and husband Peter. She is survived by her nephew Phillip P. Pettit and wife Alison, great nieces and nephews, Amy Estes Turner and son Zander, Tripp Estes, wife Brandy and daughters Abby and Hannah, Anne Pettit Collado and husband Jonathan, Sara Pettit Dapp and husband Mark, and William Pettit.
Bobbi enjoyed her life filled with family and many long and enduring friendships including her friend of 84 years Patsy Lacamp and friend, Don Hawkins. She loved lunching with her friends, entertaining, traveling and was a life long Cardinals baseball fan.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 6th at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with a burial service to follow at 1:00 pm at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Wallace N. Springer Scholarship Fund at Drury University or to First and Calvary Presbyterian Church Foundation.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020