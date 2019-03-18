Services
Robin Denise Summerall Hering Jones


1962 - 2019
Robin Denise Summerall Hering Jones Obituary
Robin Denise Summerall Hering Jones

Branson West - Robin Denise Summerall Hering Jones was born to Bob and Luann Summerall on 12/2/1962 in Columbia Missouri. She was raised in Lebanon Missouri by her Mother Luann until the age of 3 years old and became the daughter of Luann and Raymond Hering. She was preceded in death by her Father Raymond Hering, one sister Tammy Marie Hering, her maternal grandparents Elmer and Leona Hoerle, paternal grandparents Ruth and Arthur Hering, one Aunt Mona Leona Hoerle Leibold, one Uncle Elmer Carl Hoerle, and her husband Otis Eugene Jones. Robin met her current husband Jerry Jones and was married on July 19, 2005. Robin and Jerry resided in Branson West.

Robin is survived by her husband Jerry Jones, her two sons, Jason Jones and Justin Jones, her daughter in law Nicole Jones (Jason Jones), her step son Timothy Jones and daughter in law Kendra Jones, her four grandchildren Natalya Jones, Kyrstin Jones, Noah Jones, Jaxson Jones, her step grandchildren Lexi Jones, and Chandler Jones. Her mother Luann K. Morrow, siblings, Bill Hering, Carl Hering and Lea'Ona Lewis. She is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins and many friends and coworkers in Lebanon, Springfield, and Branson Mo.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 18, 2019
