Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Comfort Cemetery
Rodney Glenn Meyers


1968 - 2019
Rodney Glenn Meyers Obituary
Rodney Glenn Meyers

(Sept. 21, 1968 -

Nov.30, 2019)

In memory of Rodney Glenn Meyers, son of Joseph C. Meyers and twin brother of Roger Martin Meyers. Roger passed away Sept. 22 1968. Rodney passed away Nov. 30 2019. I asked my ex for some of his cremation remains and she said no. Wanted to bury Rodney with his twin brother so they could be together. May god bless them now that they are together in heaven. P.S. I will join them someday. J.C.M. Graveside services Thursday January 9, 2020 1 PM Mt. Comfort Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
