Roger B. Woods
1932 - 2020
Roger B. Woods

Rogersville - Roger B. Woods, 88, Rogersville, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m. at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow in Roller Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fair Haven Children's Home, 3132 N Fairhaven Loop, Strafford, MO 65757.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.






Published in News-Leader from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
JUN
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
