Roger B. Woods
Rogersville - Roger B. Woods, 88, Rogersville, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m. at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow in Roller Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fair Haven Children's Home, 3132 N Fairhaven Loop, Strafford, MO 65757.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.