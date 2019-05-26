Roger D. Fulks



Ash Grove - Roger D. Fulks, 77, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.



Roger, the son of Clifford H. and Delta (Henderson) Fulks, was born in Weaubleau, MO, on September 8, 1941. Roger and Kathy (Allred) Fulks were united in marriage in September 1993. They shared over 25 years together.



Roger had a long career with Paul Mueller where he was a journeyman machinist. He was a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge, current member of O'Sullivan Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Club. Roger was also an active member of Walnut Grove First Baptist Church. After retirement, he enjoyed working in his wood working shop, fishing and hunting. Roger loved his family and his church family. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.



Roger is survived by his wife, Kathy Fulks, of the home; children, John Fulks of Springfield, James Fulks and wife Kim of Ozark; grandchildren, Joshua, Bella, Kyle, Keira, Miranda, Sarah; 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Sue Hills, Wanda Morgan and husband Myron; brothers, Tom Fulks and wife Marie, John Fulks and wife Karen, Larry Fulks and wife Joni; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.



Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Fulks; sister, June Cox.



Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 1:00PM-2:00PM at Walnut Grove First Baptist Church, Walnut Grove, MO. Masonic services will begin at 2:00PM, at the church, with memorial services to immediately follow.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Walnut Grove First Baptist Church Building Fund and may be left at the church or funeral home.



Arrangements under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove, MO. Published in the News-Leader on May 26, 2019