Roger Dale Hauth
Springfield - Roger "Dale" Hauth died June 24, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. In his nearly 88 years, Dale led a full and vibrant life. Because he fully embraced life and seemingly never knew a stranger, Dale had a multitude of friends. He modeled Christian love and treated all as he wanted to be treated.
Dale was born August 30, 1931 in San Bernardino, California but grew up in Willow Springs, Missouri, spending most of his life in Southwest Missouri. In 1949 Dale graduated from Willow Springs High School. Soon after his graduation, Dale decided to serve his country by joining the United States Air Force. In 1954, Dale moved to Springfield, Missouri. He began working at Kraft Foods where he remained for 35 years, retiring in 1989.
During this time, Dale also maintained a loving home with his first wife Myrtle in which he raised his son David. A mutual friend, Caroline Hayes, introduced Dale to Betty Clouse in the summer of 1983. The two immediately knew they were made for each other and were married on October 10, 1984. For nearly 35 years they lived side by side as best friends—always in love. Together they enjoyed numerous activities, most importantly time with family and friends.
Dale is survived by his best friend, "sweetie", and wife Betty; son David of Tulsa, Oklahoma; brother-in-law Charles Stone and his wife Caroline, Springfield; sister-in-law Zoe Ann of Phoenix, Arizona; two grandsons - Nathan and David Hauth of Oklahoma; a number of nieces and nephews; and friends too many to count. Dale's father, Wrex Hauth; mother, Imogene Hauth; brothers, Wrex Jr. and Leland; and sister-in-law Edna Stone (Clouse) preceded him in death.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with Dean Tlustos officiating. Graveside services with full military honors will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated as are contributions to Haven Hospice. The family expresses immense gratitude to the staff of Haven Hospice for providing medical and spiritual assistance and guidance. Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on June 27, 2019