|
|
Roger Dick
Springfield - Roger Lee Dick 78, Springfield, MO. Passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born October 2, 1940 in Salina Kansas. He was a retired wrecker driver and mechanic.He was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters: Debra Dick and Shelia Akin, a grandson James R. Dick and three brothers and a half sister.
Roger is survived by his wife, Delores, three daughters: Cathy Webb and her husband James, Connie Romine and Rhonda Dick, two sons: Roger Lee Dick and his girl friend Kristina, and Ronnie Dick, 19 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow in Prospect Cemetery, in Christian County. No visitation is planned.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 10, 2019