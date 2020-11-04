Roger Gulick
Brighton - Roger Gulick, age 82 of Brighton, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in his home. He was born May 20, 1938, in Salinas, CA, to Noel "Whitey" and Vianis (Clary) Gulick. He married Linda Smith on December 27, 1960.
Roger moved his family to Brighton, MO, 42 years ago and opened his automotive machine shop. He continued to work until shortly before his death. Roger was caring, funny, always joking, but also was a private person. He was always willing to help others. Roger loved his dogs Charo and Mandy, music, every holiday, and most of all his family.
Roger is survived by his wife of 59 years Linda; three children: Jack Gulick (Shawna) of Fair Grove, MO, Rhonda Bishop (Mark) of Willard, MO, and Nicole Houston (Michael) of League City, TX; two grandsons: Dylann Bishop (Taylor), and Matthew Bishop; and a great granddaughter Hennley Bishop.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020, in the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, November 6, 2020, at Slagle Cemetery Bolivar, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ozark Food Harvest, Cox Health at Home Hospice, or Polk County Humane Society.
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO.