Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillside Baptist Church
8366 W. Highway 266
Springfield, MO
Roger Lee Jackson

Roger Lee Jackson Obituary
Roger Lee Jackson

Bois D' Arc - Roger was born January 6, 1936 and went home to be with His Lord on June 2, 2019.

He was a retired Springfield, MO Firefighter having spent 34 years with this department.

Roger is survived by his wife of 62 years, Frances Jackson. One son, Pepper Jackson and wife Brenda, and a daughter Dawn Michelle "Chelle" Davidson and husband Mark. Three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1 pm in the Hillside Baptist Church, 8366 W. Highway 266, Springfield, MO. A private burial will take place at a later date. For more information and to place online condolences, please visit www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 5, 2019
