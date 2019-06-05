|
Roger Lee Jackson
Bois D' Arc - Roger was born January 6, 1936 and went home to be with His Lord on June 2, 2019.
He was a retired Springfield, MO Firefighter having spent 34 years with this department.
Roger is survived by his wife of 62 years, Frances Jackson. One son, Pepper Jackson and wife Brenda, and a daughter Dawn Michelle "Chelle" Davidson and husband Mark. Three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1 pm in the Hillside Baptist Church, 8366 W. Highway 266, Springfield, MO. A private burial will take place at a later date. For more information and to place online condolences, please visit www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 5, 2019