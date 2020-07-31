1/1
Roger Lynn Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Lynn Hall

Dadeville - Roger Lynn Hall departed this life on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO at the age of 72.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, in the Dadeville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Hampton Cemetery. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please be mindful of maintaining a social distance, and the capacity and seating may be limited. Also, you are welcome to and, indeed, encouraged to wear face masks to protect yourselves and others. Memorial contributions may be made to the Roger L. Hall Memorial Scholarship Fund, and please make checks payable to Dadeville High School. Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Dadeville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Burial
Hampton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenfield Funeral Chapel
61 N Allison Ave
Greenfield, MO 65661
(417) 637-5317
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenfield Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved