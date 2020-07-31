Roger Lynn Hall
Dadeville - Roger Lynn Hall departed this life on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO at the age of 72.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, in the Dadeville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Hampton Cemetery. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please be mindful of maintaining a social distance, and the capacity and seating may be limited. Also, you are welcome to and, indeed, encouraged to wear face masks to protect yourselves and others. Memorial contributions may be made to the Roger L. Hall Memorial Scholarship Fund, and please make checks payable to Dadeville High School. Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com
. Services are under the care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel.