Roger Lynn Parker
1943 - 2020
Roger Lynn Parker

Springfield - Roger Lynn Parker, age 76, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born December 15, 1943 in Red Oak, Iowa, the son of Melvin and Marie Parker. He was a Houston, Missouri high school graduate. Roger served his country in the U.S. Army.

During his working career Roger worked at MFA Packing, Reyco, Alton Box Company, and most recently was employed by Cox Health Systems in custodial services.

Survivors include: three children and their spouses, Theresa and Kelly Sartain of Ozark, Starla and Tony Campbell of Springfield, and Jerry and Chelly Parker of Florida; several grandchildren; his wife Sandra's children and grandchildren; four siblings, Charlotte Cameron and husband Bob of Mountain Grove, Richard and Charlotte Parker of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Wanda Sue Sillyman of Springfield, and Willa Jean Baldwin of Springfield; nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Roger's wife, Sandra, preceded him in death as well as his sister Linda and parents.

A graveside service with full military honors will be at 3:00 P.M. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.






Published in News-Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Adams Funeral Home Ozark Chapel - Ozark
504 West Walnut Street
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-2400
