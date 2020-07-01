Roger "Wayne" Mossman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger "Wayne" Mossman

Roger Mossman, 83, of KCMO died Sunday, June 28, 2020. Funeral services are set for 10:30 am Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville. Graveside services will follow at 3 pm at Maple Park Cemetery in Springfield, MO. Condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel - Northland
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Maple Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Chapel - Northland
401 Main St.
Parkville, MO 64152
(816) 741-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved