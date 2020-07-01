Roger "Wayne" Mossman
Roger Mossman, 83, of KCMO died Sunday, June 28, 2020. Funeral services are set for 10:30 am Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville. Graveside services will follow at 3 pm at Maple Park Cemetery in Springfield, MO. Condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in News-Leader from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.