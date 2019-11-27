|
Roger Patrick
Springfield - Husband, father, son, brother, and friend, Roger was born in Omaha NE on Nov 1st 1937 to Franklin Royce and Alice Fern Patrick. The family included brothers Kenneth, Ronald, Frank and Dennis and sister Jean. Roger met Kathleen Hammerly in 1957 and they married in 1960. They welcomed daughters Debra and Dawn and son Scott. Roger is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ronnie and Frank, sister Jean, grandson Matthew Tucker and beloved cat Rachel. He is survived by wife Kathleen, children Debra Tucker, Dawn Patrick and Scott Patrick. Grandchildren Mark Patrick, Ashley Anderson, Gabriel Patrick, Delaney Patrick and 9 great-grandchildren. He died Nov 25th 2019 in Springfield, MO at age 82. There will be a memorial at Cavalry Baptist church in Republic on Dec 2nd 2019 at 2pm. He will be interred at Graceland Park cemetery in Omaha NE on Dec 5th 2019.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019