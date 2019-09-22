|
|
Roger Stocker
Seattle - Roger Stocker passed away peacefully in Seattle, WA on September 5, 2019. Born to Dr. Bill and Ellie Stocker of Springfield, Mo. He graduated from Glendale High School where he excelled in football and competitive swimming. He was senior class-1969-president and active in student government.
Roger attended the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He met his love, Laura Todd in Fayetteville. They were married in December of 1971. Roger received his Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Oregon- Eugene. He spent most of his adult life in Seattle working on major projects for several prominent architecture firms. His free time was spent promoting civic projects for youth, particularly Seattle's first official skateboard park.
He loved to bicycle, play ukelele, watch the stars, hear live music, and bake sconesfor Laura
With a diagnosis in 2010 of early onset Alzheimers, he became active in advocating for those with the disease, fighting the stigma and helping develop several supportive activities. He was a joy to watch dance with abandon, pantomine with delight and put a smile on someone's face.
Survived by Laura and Cavin Stocker - Seattle, John Knell- Overland Park, sister
Deedee Schlichting of Columbia, MO and brother Don Stocker of Naples FL His grandchildren Saunjay and Amishi miss their 'popz' beyond measure. Hayden and Sloane Knell did not get to experience his delight in them enough.
Memorial contributions can be made to the dementia program at Greenwood Senior Center, Seattle, Online condolences to [email protected]
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019