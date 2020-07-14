1/1
Rollan E. "Ron" Bray
1939 - 2020
Rollan "Ron" E. Bray

Springfield - Rollan "Ron" E. Bray. 80, Springfield, Missouri was born October 3, 1939 to William Bray and Fay Scott Spence in Springfield and departed this life July 11, 2020 at Mercy hospital Springfield.

Ron lived in the Springfield area for the past 50 years. On August 15, 1959 he married his high school sweetheart, Margie F. Bradford. He had worked in sales and served his country in the United States Air force from 1957 to 1961. Ron enjoyed his children, traveling, music, learning and beekeeping. He loved animals and birds, being a bird whisperer, also making people laugh.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carolyn Bray.

Survivors include his wife, Margie; two daughters, Ronda Medlin and her husband Kevin of Republic, Missouri, Julie Albin and her husband Kevin of Springfield; a brother, David Bray of Illinois; sister, Jeanie Collins and husband James of Seymour, Missouri; two grandchildren, Laura Kay and husband David and Brady Albin, other relatives and friends.

No services are planned at this time cremation is under the care of Westrip Funeral Home Crane, Missouri.






Published in News-Leader from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westrip Funeral Home
39670 State Hwy 413
Crane, MO 65633
(417) 723-5255
