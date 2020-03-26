|
|
Romaine Harold Cummins
Springfield - Romaine Harold Cummins, 96, went home to be with his Lord on March 25, 2020. He was born in Seymour, MO, on June 23, 1923, to John G. and Flora B. (Hale) Cummins. Romaine was the husband of the late Mary Margaret Heard who died August 31, 2012. They were married in Baxter County, AR, on March 10, 1948. Romaine was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed his Lord Jesus, his church friends, his family and everyone he met. He also enjoyed blue grass gospel singing, as well as the June singing in Cedar Gap. He was a Pentecostal preacher for over 50 years and loved to talk about the Scriptures and Jesus. He enjoyed nothing more than to be asked to preach "just one more time"; it may be my last. He served our country in WWII, was an avid fisherman, he worked for the City of Springfield Public Works where he retired in 1984 after 18 years.
Romaine is survived by his sons: Roger Cummins and his wife Sharon, Ron Cummins and his wife Judy; five grandchildren: Chris Cummins, Bryan Cummins and his wife Alina, Lori Smith and her husband David, David Cummins and Karen Cummins; three great-grandchildren: Roger Romaine Cummins, Joshua Smith and Rhiannon Smith; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and many beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Roy Arvel Cummins, Ora Agnes "Ortie" Cummins, Opal Leona Cummins and Glen Austin Cummins.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, friends may call from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 29. The family will have a private service and Interment with full military honors at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020