Romona Wooldridge
Springfield - Romona Wooldridge was born in Saddle, Arkansas, the daughter of Obie Grissom and Goldie Robinson Grissom on July 6, 1931 and departed this life on October 9, 2019 at her home in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 88 years.
She was united in marriage to Robert Wooldridge on October 14, 1950 in Pontiac, Michigan. He preceded her in death on August 17, 2018.
She is survived by her daughter, Roberta Hull of Springfield, Missouri; her son Robert Lee Wooldridge and wife Georgie, of Nixa, Missouri; two sisters, Roberta Bishop of Conway, Arkansas and Lovena Gilbreath of Pontiac, Michigan; one brother, Travis Grissom of Saddle, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Matthew Hull of Springfield, Missouri and Chelsea Keller and husband Tim of Nixa, Missouri; three great grandchildren, Kameron, Finley and Wilder, many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wooldridge; her parents, Obie and Goldie Grissom.
Mrs. Wooldridge was a dedicated homemaker. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing delicious meals for her family. She liked painting ceramics, shopping and in her younger years she enjoyed playing basketball and roller skating.
She will be remembered as deeply devoted to her family and will truly be missed by her family and all that knew her.
A visitation for Romona Wooldridge will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 1-2 PM at the First Baptist Church in Mammoth Spring, Arkansas with a service following at 2pm with burial in Saddle Cemetery, Saddle Arkansas.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019