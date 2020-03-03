|
|
Ronald Eugene Williams
Springfield - Ronald Eugene Williams, "Ron", age 80, of Springfield, Missouri passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, March 1, 2020 with family by his side.
Ron was born on December 15, 1939 in Farber, Missouri to Olive Mae (Marquett) and J.T. Williams. Following his mother's death in 1944 he was raised by his father & adoptive mother Dorotha (Jones) Williams Boggs in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Ron graduated from Scottsbluff High School and earned a degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri. Ron began his work life in radio and television in Mexico, Missouri and Wichita, Kansas. He moved to Springfield, Missouri in 1968 to pursue a career in commercial insurance, joining Kelly-Williams Insurers, which he eventually purchased and merged with Ollis & Company. Ron was well respected in the industry and enjoyed working with many clients, including the Springfield Public Schools and Assemblies of God.
A Master Model Railroader and co-founder of the Ozarks Model Railroad Association, Ron was instrumental in the annual OMRA shows and encouraging young modelers in the hobby. Ron was also an active member of Second Baptist Church.
Ron lived his life to the fullest and was active right up to the end. He spent his recent 80th birthday in New York City enjoying Broadway plays, restaurants & a carriage ride through Central Park. He loved traveling, golf, movies and sporting events. He especially enjoyed following the Springfield Lady Bears and watching his grandchildren's games. Everyone who knew Ron won't be surprised that his final adventure in this life was taking his wife, Joan, out to Valentine's Day lunch, followed by a movie and dinner at their favorite restaurant.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Joan Williams of Springfield, his children Jay (Debra) of LaPorte Indiana, Kelly Seaton (Terry) of Nixa, Diana Maglott of Dallas, Shelly Youngberg (Lynn) of Mt. Vernon and Sandy Nelson (Steve) of Dallas. Grandchildren Evan, Trenton, Miles, Marley, Deanna, Darin, Danielle, Elliot and great-grandchildren Sophia, Anna, Reece, Lila and Reed.
Funeral services are Thursday, March 5, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 E Seminole, Springfield, MO. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Ron requested donations be given to Bridges For Youth and Ozarks Model Railroad Association.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020