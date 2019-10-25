|
|
Ronald F. Elkins, Jr.
Fremont Hills - Ronald F. Elkins, Jr., 83, passed away peacefully at Cox hospital on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 following a short illness. Ron was a lifelong resident of Springfield remembered for his special laugh and quick wit.
His parents were Dr. Ronald and Llaverne "Pecky" Elkins who proceeded him in death. Ron graduated from Drury University proud to be a Sigma Nu. In 1961 Ron founded EDCO. He was a member of Rotary International his entire adult life. Was a Paul Harris Fellow. Served as President of Downtown Rotary. He served as President of Wilson's Creek Battlefield Foundation. He spent ten years as Mayor of Fremont Hills. He is survived by his wife, Dona; daughter, Lisa Meyer and Rich Meyer of Hingham, MA; son, John Elkins and Kelly Becker of Ozark, MO; grandchildren, Jeff Meyer (Kristin), Ann Meyer, Adrienne Elkins and Mitch Elkins; great granddaughter Avery Meyer, and sister, Sara and husband, Gordon Plunkett of Harlingin, TX and families.
According to Ron's wishes he has been cremated. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm Monday, October 28, 2019 at Gorman Scharpf Funeral Home with a short service at 2:00 pm. Private burial will be in Hazelwood Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to either , 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110, or Wilson's Creek National Battlefield Foundation, P.O. Box 8163, Springfield, MO 65801-8163.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019