Ronald G. Hubbard
Battlefield - Ronald G. Hubbard, 81, of Battlefield, passed away at 12:50 AM on July 3, 2019 in Springfield, MO.
An active member of the Elks Lodge, Ron enjoyed traveling, golf, Pittsburg Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals baseball.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, George and Clara Hubbard and his sister Jan Allen, of Springfield MO.
He is survived by his wife Sherry of Battlefield, MO; two daughters, Sally Smith and husband Sam Smith and family of Elkland MO and Cindy Hubbard and family of Springfield MO, stepson Victor Davis and stepdaughter Lalay Makoui of Springfield, MO.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday July 9, also at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Rescue One.
Published in the News-Leader on July 7, 2019