Ronald Harold Maples



Marionville - Ronald Harold Maples, 76, Marionville, passed Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, at his home.



He was born Nov 6th, 1943 in Aurora, MO to Harold and Velma (Horn) Maples. He graduated from Marionville High School with the class of 1961. He then attended Drury University.



For years he owned and operated Maple's Orchard in Marionville, MO, all while working full time in the food brokage industry. He then moved to Dubuque, Iowa and was the national sales manager for Dubuque packing company. From there he moved back to be near family and started his own brokerage company is Springfield, Mo, Ozark Food Sales. He worked for 25 years before retiring and then returning home to Marionville. He loved doing yard work and was an active member in the Marionville First United Methodist Church.



He was proceeded in death by his parents, Harold and Velma, and Joan Maples.



He is survived by his daughter Sally Campbell and her husband Matt, his son Matt Maples and his wife Stacey, all of Aurora. His granddaughter Meagan (Campbell) Hicks and her husband Jason of Marionville; his grandson Marloe Maples of Springfield, and his grandson Aitrus Maples of Aurora; His great-grandson Blaine Hicks of Marionville.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 10th at 10:00 a.m.in the Marionville First United Methodist Church under the care of Peterson Funeral Chapel. There will be limited seating available. Everyone is welcome to the graveside immediately following the funeral. Burial will follow in the Marionville IOOF Cemetery. At this time, no visitation is planned. The book will be available for signing at Peterson Funeral Chapel, Aurora, MO, on Friday October 9th.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store