Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Ronald L. Munsey Obituary
Springfield - Graveside services for Ronald Leroy Munsey will be held on February 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Ronnie passed away peacefully in his home on February 1, 2020. Ronnie spent 34 years in the Drywall business, and after his retirement, he enjoyed life to the fullest.

He is survived by his three children, Stephanie Andreatta (John), Rhonda Hanna (Scott), and Darren Munsey (Julie); four grandchildren, Tana, Garrett, Blake and London; one great-granddaughter, Raina; Vicki Munsey, extended family and friends, including his precious four legged companion, Toby.

Ronnie would like to be remembered for his warm heart and big smile. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Verma and his care team and the wonderful staff at Hospice Compassus.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020
