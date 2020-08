Ronald L. StaplesSpringfield - Ronald Leland Staples, 89, Springfield, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in his home.A visitation will be held from 10 - 11:00 a.m., with a memorial service following at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, September 4, 2020, at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial, with military honors, will be held at 12:00 pm at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, following the service.Online condolences may be made to www.jdleeandsons.com