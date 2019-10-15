|
Ronald Lee "Ron" Foreman
Springfield - Ronald Lee "Ron" Foreman, 73 of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Mercy Hospital. He was born February 5, 1946 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 500 in Indianapolis.
He was preceded in death by his dad, George Foreman.
Ron is survived by his wife, Ona Foreman of the home; son, Steven Foreman of Florida; son, Chris Hanger and wife, Charnee of Joplin; daughter, Buffy Moore and husband, Earnie of Springfield; daughter, Tanya Yates of Marshfield; grandchildren, Angela and Alisha Hanger, Hannah Riggs, Dylan Hanger, Jordan Yates, Quenton and Charlie Ford; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Bailey and Bryer Hanger and Jackson Riggs; sisters, Vickie Bunting and husband, Randy, Cherrie Foreman, Denise Broady and husband, Scott, Teressa Huffman and husband, Beth Garrison and husband all of Indiana, and brother, Kenneth Foreman and wife of Florida.
Funeral services with military honors will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with a visitation at 2:00 pm until service time. Burial will be at a later date in National Cemetery.
Donations may be made to , 2926 E. Battlefield Road, Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019