Ronald Lee Hubbell
Springfield, Mo. - Ronald Lee Hubbell 71, Springfield, Mo. passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in Mercy Hospital, after a long illness. He was born in Springfield, MO., on April 23, 1948, to: Steven Shedric and Faye Helen (Conley) Hubbell. He was a member of Kingsway Freewill Baptist Church and he was a retired State of Missouri employee, with the State Employment Office. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, St.Louis Cardinal Baseball, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, and by his wife Wanda Hubbell, in 2012. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Moore and her husband, George, four grandchildren: Kaleb Moore, William Hughes Jr., Dylan Hughes, and Ethan Moore, four great-grandchildren: Xavior, Suzi, Hazel, and Jaxson.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Kingsway Freewill Baptist Church, with burial to follow, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North.
Published in the News-Leader on May 30, 2019