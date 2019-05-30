Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Kingsway Freewill Baptist Church
Ronald Lee Hubbell Obituary
Ronald Lee Hubbell

Springfield, Mo. - Ronald Lee Hubbell 71, Springfield, Mo. passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in Mercy Hospital, after a long illness. He was born in Springfield, MO., on April 23, 1948, to: Steven Shedric and Faye Helen (Conley) Hubbell. He was a member of Kingsway Freewill Baptist Church and he was a retired State of Missouri employee, with the State Employment Office. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, St.Louis Cardinal Baseball, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, and by his wife Wanda Hubbell, in 2012. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Moore and her husband, George, four grandchildren: Kaleb Moore, William Hughes Jr., Dylan Hughes, and Ethan Moore, four great-grandchildren: Xavior, Suzi, Hazel, and Jaxson.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Kingsway Freewill Baptist Church, with burial to follow, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North.
